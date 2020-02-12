Hunt, Hook, & Cook- Duck and Goose Hunt in Vermilion Parish

This week on Hunt, Hook, & Cook KLFY News 10's Gerald Gruenig goes Crawfishing with Sean Suire from the Cajun Table restaurant.

The Cajun Table focuses on serving authentic Cajun Cuisine and is located at 4510 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy suite D, Lafayette, LA 70508. The Crawfish served at the restaurant come straight from their family Crawfish ponds in Vermilion Parish.