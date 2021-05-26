Hunt, Hook, & Cook- Cooking Flounder

Today on Hunt, Hook, & Cook, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig is cooking up some Flounder with Barry Toups (Part 1) and Dustin Cravins (Part 2).

Barry Toups is an award winning cook and owner of Crawfish Haven / Mrs. Rose’s Bed and Breakfast in Kaplan.

Stuffed Flounder by Barry Toups

Deep Fried Flounder topped with a Crab Meat Cream Sauce by Dustin Cravins

Dustin Cravins is a St. Landry Parish native and owner of the Cravin’ Boudin Food Truck

