Hunt, Hook, & Cook- Camp Style Fish Fry

Hunt, Hook and Cook
This week on Hunt, Hook, & Cook, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig fries up some Speckled Trout with Ricky Gomez and Thad “Dr. Chad” Duplechin. In the first video, Ricky, Thad, & Gerald plate up some twice battered fried Speckled Trout with onion rings and waffle fries. In the second video, they put together a fried Speckled Trout Poboy dressed with mayo, lettuce, & tomato. All of the fried fish was deep fried then topped with lemon, salt, red onion, and pickle.

