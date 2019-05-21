Hunt, Hook & Cook- Fishing & Cooking with Chef Reggie Video Video

This week's edition of Hunt, Hook & Cook, Gerald Gruenig goes fishing with Chef Reggie Batiste of Reggie's Soul Food Downtown & Reggie's on the Green on the northside in Lafayette.

Reggie and Gerald caught a pair of cypress trout off the bank in Pecan Island. From there, Gerald and Reggie cooked up a pair of fish sandwiches at Reggie's new restaurant, Reggie's on the Green, at the Hebert Municipal Golf Course on the northside of Lafayette.

