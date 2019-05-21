Hunt, Hook & Cook- Fishing & Cooking with Chef Reggie
Hunt, Hook & Cook- Fishing & Cooking with Chef Reggie
This week's edition of Hunt, Hook & Cook, Gerald Gruenig goes fishing with Chef Reggie Batiste of Reggie's Soul Food Downtown & Reggie's on the Green on the northside in Lafayette.
Reggie and Gerald caught a pair of cypress trout off the bank in Pecan Island. From there, Gerald and Reggie cooked up a pair of fish sandwiches at Reggie's new restaurant, Reggie's on the Green, at the Hebert Municipal Golf Course on the northside of Lafayette.
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now
More Stories
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Trending stories
Latest News - Local
-
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.