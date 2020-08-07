Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Live Stream
Eye on Scams
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
LHSAA releases fall sports guidelines
Top Stories
Vermilion Parish man serving life for $30 drug sale set to be freed
Two Ville Platte residents arrested for cruelty, molestation of juvenile
Man tries to fake prescription for narcotics, warrant issued for his arrest in Ville Platte
LUS continues to offer bill payment arrangements, deadline to apply is Aug. 17
Video
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Sports
NFL Draft
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Important COVID-19 information
Statewide COVID-19 testing site list
Search
Search
Search
https://www.ziprecruiter.com/klfy
Local News
St. Martin Parish School District moves school start date to Sep. 8
Vermilion Parish man serving life for $30 drug sale set to be freed
Ville Platte police chief warns of fake business payroll checks
Two Ville Platte residents arrested for cruelty, molestation of juvenile
Man tries to fake prescription for narcotics, warrant issued for his arrest in Ville Platte
UL community mourns longtime instructor who died due to COVID-19 complications
LUS continues to offer bill payment arrangements, deadline to apply is Aug. 17
Video
Scott Boudin Festival 2020 canceled
Spice up your life with the new, Tony Chachere’s salad dressings
Drive through testing site in Youngsville
More Local
Trending Stories
Police: Half-naked man caught on video punching 72-year-old Walmart employee
Video
Vermilion Parish man serving life for $30 drug sale set to be freed
Louisiana doctors may have found the link between severe COVID-19 cases and obesity
Last-ditch virus aid talks collapse; no new help for jobless
Two Ville Platte residents arrested for cruelty, molestation of juvenile
Sidebar