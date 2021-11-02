Honoring Acadiana’s Veterans

Skip to content
SCROLL DOWN BELOW TO UPLOAD YOUR PHOTOS!
Local News
New Finance Director named in St. Landry Parish
Lafayette residents can dispose of hazardous waste materials Nov. 20
Lafayette Parish Sheriff Office presents Arrive Alive Tour to students
On All Saints Day, one group protests NOLA’s dire need for new cemeteries
Video
LIVE AT 1:30: Gov. Edwards participates in panel on climate in United States
American Airlines cancellations leave MSY travelers frustrated
Video
Biden pledges U.S. will cut carbon emissions in half by 2030
Video
Rwandan genocide survivor to speak and host retreat in New Iberia Dec. 9
Coats for Acadiana set for Nov. 4 — see the list of locations where you can drop off coats for kids
Dollar Tree, Instacart offer more delivery options
Jeanerette family devastated after weekend killing of 29-year-old man
Video
Brian Laundrie update: Remains found in Florida park identified as Gabby Petito’s fiancé
Video
“Gruesome discovery:” Shreveport couple arrested after child, 3, found weighing just 11 pounds
Attorney for Quawan Charles’ mother speaks out about lawsuit against Irvin family and law enforcement
Video
Officer-involved shooting in Houma leaves one dead, LSP reports
Video
Lafayette residents can dispose of hazardous waste materials Nov. 20
“Where’s the money at?” Louisiana couple behind bars on armed robbery and prostitution charges
