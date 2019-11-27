QUIZ: Think you know your Thanksgiving trivia?
Abbeville71°F Clear Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 27%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Crowley69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 28%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Opelousas69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 28%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Breaux Bridge71°F Clear Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 15 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 30%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
New Iberia71°F Clear Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 15 mph NE
- Humidity
- 39%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New