Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

QUIZ: Think you know your Thanksgiving trivia?

Home for the Holidays
Posted: / Updated:

(slgckgc / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Crowley

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Opelousas

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Breaux Bridge

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

New Iberia

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
15 mph NE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
50°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories