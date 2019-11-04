Homemade Latkes to celebrate Hanukkah

Live Now
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (NEXSTAR) — Hanukkah wouldn’t be complete without potato pancakes! We’ve put together a recipe you can try out this holiday season:

Cuisine: Jewish
Course: Side
Servings: 6 to 8
Difficulty Level: Easy
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time (minutes): 20 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 large baking potatoes
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 1 egg, beaten (you may need another one!)
  • 2 to 4 tablespoons flour
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt or sea salt
  • lots of freshly ground pepper
  • extra-virgin olive oil as needed for frying

Cooking Directions:

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees. Wash the potatoes well. Grate them with a box grater or with the grater attachment of a food processor. Wrap the potato shreds in a dish towel. Carry it to the sink, wring it out, and allow the potato pieces to drain while you get out the rest of the ingredients and maybe have a cocktail or two.

In a medium bowl combine the potato pieces, the onion pieces, the egg, 2 tablespoons of flour, and the salt and pepper. In a large frying pan heat a few tablespoons of oil until the oil begins to shimmer. Scoop some of the potato mixture out with a spoon and flatten it with your hand. Pop the flattened pancake into the hot oil. 

The latkes should be a little ragged. If they don’t hold together and are hard to turn, however, add a little more flour to the batter or even another egg.

Fry the latkes a few at a time, turning each when the first side becomes golden. Drain the cooked pancakes on paper towels and pop them into the oven until you have finished cooking the rest.

