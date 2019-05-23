Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Home Experts

Started in 2000, Rhino Shield has grown every year since its inception and is a recognized leader in the premium wall coating industry. Rhino Shield had one simple goal when founding the company: To provide the most durable and long lasting ceramic wall coating product to once and for all end the repainting cycle.

With 120 years worth of experience, St. Landry Lumber has been helping generations build in Acadiana.

Homes manufactured by some of the most trusted names in the industry such as Champion Home Builders, Buccaneer Home Builders, Athens Park Homes, Clayton, Cappaert Homes and TRU.

Fair

Abbeville

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
76°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Jennings

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Opelousas

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Lafayette

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

New Iberia

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
72°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar