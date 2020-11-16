Skip to content
Holiday Giveaways 2021
Local News
Shooting investigation underway in Abbeville
Star’s Bakeshop joins Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen
Video
11/16/21 Morning Rush: Man, 24, shot 7 times by 16-year-old in Ville Platte
Video
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Video
LGBTQ book to remain in circulation at Lafayette Public library
Video
UPDATE: Man shot seven times in Ville Platte shootout
Video
Lafayette School board member apologizes to parents for school bus driver shortage causing delays
Video
Evangeline Parish library tax rededication on the table for a new jail
Video
UPDATE: Nettie Savoie has been located and is safe, Sheriff’s Office says
Drunk Welsh woman accused of punching correctional officer in face during booking
Trending Stories
FBI searching for unknown man who may have information on infant sex crime
Video
Drugs and gun found during traffic stop on I-10 in Lafayette
Video
OPD: Student who caused lockdown at Opelousas Jr. High brought fully-loaded gun to school, faces 7 charges
Video
11/16/21 Morning Rush: Man, 24, shot 7 times by 16-year-old in Ville Platte
Video
Louisiana joins 11 other states in suit over COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Florida woman whose husband sued to get her ivermectin dies from COVID
Houma Police Officer had portion of ear bitten off during altercation with woman in bar parking lot
