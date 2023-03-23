The Manhattan grand jury hearing evidence in an ongoing probe into former President Trump’s role in a hush money payment made to an adult film star is no longer expected to weigh the case Thursday, multiple outlets report.

The move pushes the grand jury’s next consideration of the case until Monday, delaying a possible indictment of Trump until then.

Grand juries often weigh more than one case while they are empaneled, and jurors could hear from additional witnesses in the hush money investigation when they meet next week.

The latest update was first reported by Insider. The Hill has reached out to a Manhattan District Attorney’s Office spokesperson for comment.

Trump had suggested he would be arrested this past Tuesday and called for protests, but the investigation has yet to turn up an indictment. Prosecutors also told grand jurors to stay home on Wednesday.

It’s unclear the reason for the delay. Either Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) or the grand jury can call additional witnesses before the indictment vote.

The grand jury tends to meet Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, so the next expected meeting wouldn’t occur until early next week.

Meanwhile, Trump has continued to attack Bragg for the investigation, which revolves around how Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen for a $130,000 hush payment his fixer made to adult film star Stormy Daniels just ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

“EVERYBODY KNOWS I’M 100% INNOCENT, INCLUDING BRAGG, BUT HE DOESN’T CARE,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday.

Earlier this week, he accused Bragg of “searching for yet another” witness to bolster his case.

The grand jury last met in the Trump case on Monday, when members heard from Robert Costello, a former legal adviser to Cohen who sought to rebut his testimony at the request of Trump’s lawyers. New York law allows the subject of a possible a criminal charge to request a witness to appear before their grand jury.

— Updated at 11:06 a.m.