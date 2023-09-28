House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced Thursday that he issued long-promised subpoenas for the personal and business bank records of President Biden’s son Hunter Biden as part of the House GOP’s impeachment inquiry into the president.

Comer also subpoenaed the bank records of President Biden’s brother James Biden and Hunter Biden associate Eric Schwerin.

“From day one of our investigation of Joe Biden’s abuse of public office, we’ve followed the money and that continues with today’s subpoenas for Hunter and James Biden’s bank records. Bank records don’t lie, and coupled with witness testimony, they reveal that Joe Biden abused his public office for his family’s financial gain,” Comer wrote in a press release announcing the subpoenas.

Comer’s subpoenas come after a rocky first hearing in the impeachment inquiry of President Biden. At the end of the hearing, Comer announced his intention to issue the subpoenas in an effort to find any potential evidence connecting the president to the business dealings of his son.

DEVELOPING.