KLFY SPECIAL: Honoring Black History

We’re honoring Black History with a look at the past, present and future.

In our special report, we hear the inspiring, heartwarming and courageous stories of African Americans in southwest Louisiana.

We trace their plight all way from the continent of Africa to the bayous of Acadiana and efforts to preserve their history.

These are unique stories of African American communities and their rich culture that’s part of Acadiana and its joi de vivre.

Our report includes a look at the Creoles of Louisiana.

Across the world, Acadiana is widely known as Cajun and Creole country, and it’s what makes this part of the world so unique.

In the history of Lafayette many firsts have been celebrated.

Most recently as we look at honoring Black History, News Ten’s Renee Allen brings us the story of Lafayette’s first black Police Chief and City Marshal.

We also hear from Lafayette’s newly retired Parks Police Chief Oscar Benoit who has seen a lot in his 40-year career in law enforcement.

We hear about the legacy behind Benoit’s book celebrating “Three Men and The Badges.”

Before him, his father paved the way for him and many others, including his grandsons who take a walk through downtown Lafayette on their father’s last day as chief.

It’s a place their own grandfather was not allowed to go, even in uniform because back then, black officers could only police in black communities.

As we continue to honor Black History, we also hear from a local educator who has dedicated her life to making sure no child is left behind.

News 10 anchor Dalfred Jones introduces us to Dr. Luella Cook who has stepped away from traditional learning and is establishing charter schools throughout Acadiana.

Then we head to The Rural African American Museum in Opelousas.

In existence for about a year now, it’s located in the heart of St. Landry Parish.

Supporters and organizers have amassed quite a collection of the African American culture and what life was like back then.

Over in St. Martinville, we meet a woman who has made a life for herself half a world away from her home in Africa and it’s because of her roots here in Acadiana.

New’s Ten’s Danielle Johnson brings us the story of “Fatou.”

The city of St. Martinville knew 20 years ago the importance of preserving the history for all to see.

The African American Museum marks 21 years this year since opening.

We take you on a tour of all it has to offer.