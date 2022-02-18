YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A tiny church in Youngsville has stood the test of time.

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church sits on its original half-acre plot of land on Iberia Street, acquired more than 100 years ago, now in the middle of Louisiana’s fastest-growing city.

“My mother always brought us here. So I’ve been coming here since the time I was born, until now,” said Bill Boudreaux, Sr.

Boudreaux said the church property was purchased by the Colored Methodist Episcopal Church, from the owner of the plantation, Overton Cade, on March 9, 1907.

“Overton donated the property so the people living on the plantation could have a place to worship,” said Boudreaux.

Back then, they used the French unit of measurement, a half-arpent, which is a half-acre of land, for the parcel. The church showed News 10 a copy of the original purchase document, with the signatures of men who made the transaction.

“The purchase price was $75. Half paid on March 9, 1907. The balance was paid March 9, 1908.”

“They were elated, I’m sure. Just to have a place where they could gather, assemble themselves, and worship God in their own way,” said Boudreaux.

In 1918, the church switched from Methodist Episcopal to Baptist. The original church building was damaged by a strong storm several decades ago, and it was remodeled to what’s standing today. The first pulpit is still used every Sunday. Willis Johnson was the first church pastor. Ferris Martin, Jr. is the church’s pastor today.

“Those are the only two pastors that we know of who have pastored this church,” said Boudreaux.

Boudreaux understands progress is happening all around the church. He says being in Youngsville is a blessing.

“We thank God for Mayor Ritter, the City of Youngsville, the people of Youngsville, Sugar Mill Pond, for us being in the middle of the growth. They are helping us.”

Pleasant Hill Baptist has 75 members. The oldest parishioner at the church is 98 years old.

Hear more stories about local Black history in our special, Honoring Black History, tonight at 6:30 p.m.