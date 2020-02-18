UAlbany honors Toni Morrison with special exhibit

Breaking News
by: Cassie Hudson

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On her 89th birthday, UAlbany honored the late Toni Morrison with a special celebration.

In a ceremony, President Havidán Rodríguez helping to unveil a new exhibit of papers, photographs and archival items belonging to Toni Morrison.

The world-renowned novelist was the Albert Schweitzer Chair in the Humanities at UAlbany from 1985-89. 

Located in the Science Library Atrium, the exhibit is free and open to the public. It will be on display for the remainder of Black History Month.

Provided from UAlbany, below are scans from items in the exhibit case.

  • Post-it note written by Toni Morrison
  • Notes written by Toni Morrison
  • Notes written by Toni Morrison
  • Morrison’s letter to Ralph Ellison
  • Morrison’s letter to Tom Smith (NYSWI)

The Nobel Prize-winning author died at age 88 on Aug. 5, 2019, in New York City.

In the 1980s, she shared office space and collaborated frequently with Writers Institute founder William Kennedy.

Toni Morrison photographed with NYS Writers Institute founder William Kennedy.

Morrison addressed a packed audience at UAlbany in 1984, just the second featured writer in the Institute’s history.

She also wrote parts of Beloved, one of the most acclaimed novels in all of American literature, while at UAlbany, and the news of her Pulitzer Prize in 1988 came with a phone call to the Institute’s office.

