New documentary highlights Louisiana football player’s journey to success

(KLFY) — Lenard Tillery’s story is one of the many examples of how great determination can overcome most odds.

In 2012, the Louisiana native tried out for the Southern University football team. As a walk-on, his position on the team was not guaranteed. At the end of his college football career, he was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference all-time leading rusher.

Now, his underdog story is being used to inspire and motivate.

The documentary, “Overcoming the Odds: From Walk-On to All-Time Great” reveals the Louisiana native’s determination to push through every obstacle placed within his path.

Ron Williams, writer, and director of the film says the documentary teaches the powerful lesson of endurance and how to never give up on your dreams and goals.

Larkin Weber, co-writer, and director of the film says the documentary also enforces the importance of family.

Although Tillery faced obstacles on the field his family foundation is what helped push him to greatness.

Williams says there is something each person can take away from Tillery’s story.

“This is a universal message because people experience adversity on every level.”