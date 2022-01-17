ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, many recall the loyalty, dedication, and commitment Dr. King had toward creating change.

Whether it be communities coming together to peacefully protest and re-write history or a local museum like the St. Martinville African-American Museum giving a timeline of the influence Dr. King still has on the nation, his legacy continues.

St. Martinville Clerk of Court Cheryl Robertson says Dr. King, “…stood for equality, not just for African-Americans but still for equality for everybody. He believed everybody should be treated equally regardless of race creed color or gender, no matter what you should be treated fairly.”

Like many leaders in the community, Roberston said Dr. King is one of her biggest inspirations.

Dr. King believed in the power of service, she said. He was a member of the fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha. Robertson is in a sorority, Zeta Phi Beta, which models its service after Dr. King’s.

“I think that with him pushing that, that just helps us continue to move on towards his movement,” said Robertson”

Robertson says no matter the color they wear, all divine nine Black Greek organizations pride themselves on service.