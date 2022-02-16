LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is being honored at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on the final stop for a traveling exhibit’s tour around Louisiana that honors King’s life. The exhibit includes a documentary, artifacts, and art.

“Carrying on the Dream” honors the life and legacy of MLKJ and opened at ULL on Tuesday, Feb. 15. It features the hearse that carried the Civil Rights leader after his assassination in 1968.











It also includes screenings of the “I am MLK Jr.” documentary as well as artifacts and art.

The exhibit is located at Blackham Coliseum on UL’s campus. It’s free and open to the public from Tuesday, Feb. 15 through Saturday, Feb. 19. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.