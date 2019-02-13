Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Medical Breakthroughs
Acadiana Transportation
Live Stream
Local
Louisiana
National
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Radar
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Athlete of the Week
Nominate An Athlete Of The Week
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community & Contests
Apply to be a Guest
Community Calendar
Acadiana Eats
Best Of 90 Plus
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Lawn & Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Backyard BBQ Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
EEO Report
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Hidden History
Women Impacting Acadiana: Aileen Bennett
Local woman creates legacy out of loss
Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
Women Impacting Acadiana: local doctor aims to increase breast health
Dr. Tina Stefanski’s impact on public health
More Hidden History Headlines
Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music
Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims
The face of LPD: Bridgette Dugas, inspiring young girls in Acadiana
Women Impacting Acadiana: Debbie Alleman
Women Impacting Acadiana: Maureen Foster’s story
Celebrating Women: Tuscaloosa Police officer Lillie Leatherwood
Viola Davis inspires students in her hometown of Central Falls, Rhode Island
GALLERY: American women who have impacted our nation
Hidden History: Green T. Lindon Elementary honors three African American men
Hidden History: Juvenile Correctional Center students are transforming their writing into art
KLFY News 10