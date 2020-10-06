The advantages of early breast cancer screenings and detection

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast surgeon with Our Lady of Lourdes, Dr. Reatha Williams, says the time is now to get screened for breast cancer.

She says it could save your life.



“The earlier it can be detected is very important,” Dr. Williams continues.



According to studies, one in eight women will develop breast cancer over the course of her lifetime.



“Women should start mammograms at 40 and continue yearly,” Dr. Williams explains.



She suggests some lifestyle changes to help decrease the risk of breast cancer development.



“A healthy diet, healthy lifestyle, no weight gain, follow an exercise plan,” adds Dr. Williams.



Genetics, Dr. Williams explains, plays a big role in research and treatment for women.



“We should individual plans. If someone as young as 35 detects it, we start screening family members by 25. 10 years prior,” explains Dr. Williams.



Early detection of breast cancer is very important. She says the advancement in technology is saving lives daily.



“We have found breast cancer as little as two milliliters in size. Things are becoming very accurate,” says Dr. Williams.