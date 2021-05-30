Special Enrollment Period in response to the COVID-19 pandemic extended until August 15th

(KLFY)- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused some challenges.

Millions of Americans are experiencing new health problems during the pandemic.

In line with an executive order, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid services determined that the pandemic introduced difficult circumstances for consumers in accessing health insurance.

They will provide a special enrollment period for individuals and families to apply and enroll in the coverage they need.

CMS Director of the Office of Minority Health, Dr. LaShawn Iver says, “Anyone in need of heatlh insurance should go to healthcare.gov and sign up and see what they qualify for.”

This special enrollment period will be available to consumers in the 36 states served by marketplaces that use the healthcare.gov platform.

Dr. Iver explains, “The special enrollment period is now until August 15th. If you sign up in June, then you would be eligible for July 1st. If you sign up in July, then August.”

Marketplaces using the healthcare.gov platform will make the special enrollment period available to all eligible consumers who are submitting a new application or updating an existing application.

Consumers will be able to access the special enrollment period through a variety of channels:

healthcare.gov

1-800-318-2596

direct enrollment channels

“Four out of five individuals currently enrolled are finding plans as low as $10 a month. For a family of four, we are seeing premiums down. That is incredible savings towards health insurance,” adds Dr. Iver.