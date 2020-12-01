Ochsner Lafayette General teams with hampr for prescription delivery service

FILE – In this May 10, 2012, file photo, a doctor holds Truvada pills at her office in San Francisco. New research shows more promise for using AIDS treatment drugs, such as Truvada, as a prevention tool, to help keep uninfected people from catching HIV during sex with a partner who has the virus. Truvada […]

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A unique partnership between Ochsner Lafayette General (OLG) and laundry service hampr will be bringing prescription medications directly to patients’ homes.

The new service, Presto Health, will provide OLG patients discharged from its urgent cares, emergency rooms, clinics and telemedicine visits in Lafayette Parish the option to have their prescription medications delivered from its outpatient pharmacy to their homes for free.

“This program aligns with Ochsner Lafayette General’s mission to make healthcare easier to access,” said Ochsner Lafayette General President and CEO David L. Callecod, FACHE. “Our patients will no longer need to leave their house or wait at a pharmacy. They can now safely receive their prescription medication in the comfort of their home.”

“The Presto Health app, delivery logistics and services were designed with safety, security and convenience at the core,” said Laurel Hess, founder and CEO of hampr and Presto Health.

According to Hess, the app will route Presto Health’s drivers directly to the recipient’s home or preferred destination, safely delivering the medication in a tamper-proof bag to protect the patient’s medication and privacy. The patient’s signature will be required upon delivery and in some cases, a driver’s license will be scanned.

“Logistically, the app is designed to efficiently route the drivers to maximize their time while ensuring an expedient delivery to the patients,” Hess added.

Presto Health was made possible by an investment from the Ochsner Lafayette General Foundation Health Innovation Fund II, along with hampr’s unique service delivery platform’s ability to quickly and seamlessly flex to fill this need.

“When we launched hampr this year, we didn’t imagine only a few months later we would be replicating the model in this way.” said Hess. “During a time when safely accessing prescription medication is a priority, we are proud to have provided this innovation to Ochsner Lafayette General right here in our community.”

Hess also said plans are underway to expand Presto Health to additional locations in 2021.