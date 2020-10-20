Ochsner Lafayette General hosting drive-thru flu shots

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Ochsner Lafayette General will host drive-thru flu shots at the Northgate Mall on Saturday, Oct. 24 for patients ages 18 and older.

To participate, masks must be work and patients should remain in their vehicles, according to the hospital. Patients hould also bring a valid ID card and their insurance card, if they have one. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those who receive the flu vaccine.

The event will be held at the Castille Road entrance to the mall from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“If a drive thru flu shot does not work for your schedule, please visit any Ochsner Lafayette General Urgent Care Center or call your primary care provider to schedule an appointment,” stated the hospital in a press release.

For more information, please visit www.lafayettegeneral.com/flu-vaccine.