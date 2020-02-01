Live Now
Mass. DPH: Boston man first confirmed case of coronavirus in the state

News

by: Carl Sisson

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

BOSTON (WPRI) — According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), a man who recently returned from Wuhan, China, is the first confirmed case in the state of a person with the coronavirus.

DPH, and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) were notified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the positive test results late Friday evening.

According to officials, the man, who is only being identified as in his 20’s and living in Boston, immediately sought medical treatment after returning home. He has been isolated since then and will remain so until cleared by public health officials.

Those who have been in contact with the man have been identified and are being monitored for any sign of symptoms.

According to the release from DPH, the coronavirus has resulted in thousands of confirmed human infections in more than 20 countries, with more than 99% of cases in China. To date, eight cases have been confirmed in the US: three people in California, two in Illinois and one individual each in Massachusetts, Washington State, and Arizona.

State health officials say the risk to the public from the coronavirus remains low in Massachusetts.

