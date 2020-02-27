Marijuana use spikes among seniors ages 65+

(CNN) — Marijuana use has spiked among people age 65 and older, but doctors are warning that this might not be a good thing.

The number of Baby Boomers who smoke marijuana or consume edibles increased two-fold between 2015 and 2018, according to new research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The research finds use was highest among women, racial or ethnic minorities, seniors who were married, college-educated or had mental health issues and incomes from $20,000 to $49,000 and $75,000 or higher.

And some worrisome findings in the report…

Researchers also saw a 180% increase in use among adults with diabetes, as well as an increase of those who use both alcohol and cannabis. In 2015, 2.9% of seniors reported using both. That number more than doubled to 6.3% in 2018, according to the research. Researchers say small studies have shown that cannabis may be harmful for people who recently had heart attacks.

According to the CDC, the effects of marijuana differ from person to person and depend on previous use, biology, gender and how the drug is taken.