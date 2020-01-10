Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lifestyle changes may combat dementia in younger people

News
Posted: / Updated:

A new study has returned promising results in the battle against a specific type of dementia. It indicates that lifestyle changes could play a major role in combating the disease.

Frontotemporal dementia — or FTD — typically strikes early, affecting people in their 40s and 50s. And this form of the disease doesn’t affect memory — It attacks the brain’s frontal and temporal lobes, which control thinking, reasoning and emotion.

Those affected may ignore other people’s feelings, get uncharacteristically frustrated, or say or do inappropriate things.

But research conducted at the Memory and Aging Center at the University of California San Francisco indicates lifestyle changes may be key to slowing the disease’s progression.

Research participants with the inherited form of the disease were mostly asymptomatic or displayed mild, early-stage symptoms of FTD. They were given MRIs at the beginning of the study, and annually for two years. Participants completed tests of thinking and memory, and their caregivers were asked to rate their cognitive and physical activity over the course of that time.

Results at the end showed that despite continued degeneration of brain tissue, people who scored in the top 25 percent of either mental or physical activity performed twice as well on cognitive tests as those in the bottom 5 percent of similar activity.

Researchers plan to provide participants with activity trackers to try to pinpoint which types of physical activity are the most beneficial.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

64°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories