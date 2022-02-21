BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — On Monday, February 21, the Louisiana Department of Health issued a recall on powdered infant formula.

The advisory alerts consumers to avoid purchasing or using certain powdered infant formulas.

Abbott Nutrition voluntarily recalled powder formula including Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare manufactured in Sturgis, Mich.

The FDA cited four consumer complaints related to Cronobackter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport in infants.

Currently, there are no known cases in Louisiana.

Louisiana WIC participants have the same rights as all other consumers under this recall, and may follow any of the steps below to replace recalled formula:

Return the formula to the vendor — consumers may return recalled formula to the vendor (store) where it was purchased. Return the formula to Abbott — consumers may follow directions from Abbott, provided via similacrecall.com, or call 1-800-956-8540 for information on returning recalled formula. Return the product to the local WIC clinic — participants may return recalled formula to their local WIC clinic.

As a reminder, the recalled formulas are Similac*, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:

the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37 and

the code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2, and

the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

WIC participants who have questions may call 1-800-251-BABY (2229).

*Similac products affected are powdered Total Comfort, Similac Spit-Up, Similac Sensitive and Similac Advanced.