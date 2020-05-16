Indiana couple makes face masks for the hard of hearing

SOUTH BEND-ELKHART, Ind. (CNN/WSBT) — With face coverings becoming the new normal, it’s making it difficult for the hard of hearing to understand people. Not only do masks muffle sounds, but they prevent people from reading lips.

So a couple in Indiana created special see-through ones for those with hearing loss.

David Kasewurm has dealt with hearing loss for 30 years. He says when people talk to him while wearing face masks, he can’t understand them.

“Blocks enough of the consonants and vowel sounds that I don’t pick them up,” he said.

Fortunately, it’s not too much of a problem for him at least at the grocery store.

“Luckily I know where the beer and the wine is, so it makes it very simple,” said Kasewurm.

But not every hearing-impaired person is having as easy a time as David. That’s why his wife, Dr. Gyl Kasewurm helped create these communicator masks.

“Most people with hearing loss concentrate on watching someone’s lips, and when you have a solid mask on, obviously you are no longer able to do that,” said Gyl Kasewurm

The other problem with solid face masks is how much they muffle your voice. Dr. Kasewurm showed us the difference in decibel level is dramatic.

“Even people with normal hearing, the masks bring down their voice to almost half of what it normally is,” she said.

The Kasewurms are now working with a manufacturer in California to make the masks.

They’re also working to get them into area grocery stores.

“We worked now with some grocery stores to have one aisle that’s specifically designated for people with hearing loss, and they’re wearing the communicator masks, so now someone with hearing loss can see someone’s lips,” said Gyl Kasewurm.

Mr. Kasewurm says beyond the communicator masks there’s something simple you can do to help people like him during the pandemic.

“Speak a little louder and speak to me.”

The Kasewurms are also selling the masks online — at thehearingspot.com.