Youngsville and Broussard to host public fireworks displays

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The cities of Broussard and Youngsville will host fireworks displays for public viewing.

Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue says the state has no headcount limitation on outside gatherings.

“If you are going, then wear a face mask and try to maintain 6 feet. Plus, there’s no headcount limit for outside currently at the state level and the governor’s proclamation,” Rodrigue added.

Rodrigue says she has to remind people there’s a pandemic and that gatherings are not recommended. She says stay within your group.

On Friday, the Youngsville Sports Complex baseball and soccer fields will be open for the public to view the fireworks show.

Parking is limited, but available.

Also, lawn chairs and blankets are welcomed.

Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux says there will be plenty of space for social distancing between individuals and groups.

“There’s more than enough room for everybody to sit. There’s an empty area across the street from the sports complex on Savoy Road. They can sit in their vehicle and get out and watch it there. There’s the charter school parking lot,” the chief noted.

The chief says in addition to enough space there will be officers patrolling to ensure Covid-19 safety measures are being practiced.

“I think people are aware of what all the consequences are. Hopefully, they’ll practice the guidelines,” Boudreaux explained.

Broussard is hosting a fireworks display by way of drive-in viewing at St. Julien Park on Saturday.

“We understand it has been stressful for everyone. We want to have the event so we can celebrate our nation’s independence but at the same time exercise every precaution necessary; and follow the rules our governor and parish president have put forth for us,” Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque said.