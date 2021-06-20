Louisiana’s shot a million rewards program starts Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Governor John Bel Edwards is encouraging everyone in Louisiana to get vaccinated.

Starting Monday at noon, you can enter a lottery for a chance to win big cash prizes just for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

You can register online only after getting your first dose.

People who are 18 or older can win one of four 100k dollar cash prizes or the one million dollar grand prize.

Younger people, aged 12-17, can enter to win one of nine 100-thousand dollar scholarships.

With the delta variant spreading quickly in the United States, officials are urging people to get the shot.

Louisiana is sitting at only about 33 percent vaccinated. Those who have already received their vaccines can still enter.

Schedule of drawings:

Enter by July 9, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 14 drawing

Enter by July 16, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 21 drawing

Enter by July 23, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 28 drawing

Enter by July 30, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 drawing

Enter by July 31, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 Grand Prize Drawing

Click here to register for the lottery

If you would like further information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine initiative in Louisiana and vaccine availability, call the Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774