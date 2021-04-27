WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards likely to make mask mandate announcement at 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state’s COVID-19 situation at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the state at 3:30 p.m. today as the deadline for his current COVID-19 order approaches.

Watch the entire press conference live in the player above.

It isn’t currently clear if Edwards will repeal the mask mandate, though Texas, Mississippi and Arkansas have already repealed theirs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also announced they are relaxing guidelines about masks outdoors.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.