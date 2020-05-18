Vitalant launches plasma and blood drive campaign to help COVID-19 patients

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Vitalant is launching a campaign to help COVID-19 patients and others through convalescent plasma and other blood donations. Recovered COVID-19 patients have immune-boosting antibodies in their plasma that can help patients still fighting the disease.

The campaign, under the title “Because of You, Life Doesn’t Stop,” the blood providers are looking to raise awareness of how donations can help during the pandemic:

Convalescent plasma therapy is the only currently-available investigational antibody-based treatment for COVID-19.

As shelter-in-place requirements are relaxed across the country, the weekly demand for blood components has increased by 25% compared to early April.

The need for blood is significantly increasing now that elective surgeries are being rescheduled.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for blood has continued for childbirth, cancer treatments, essential medical procedures, and everyday emergencies.

Resurgent use of blood requires an immediate increase in donations to maintain the U.S. blood supply.

Every blood donation can save up to three lives.

“We’re imploring the nation to come together, to support this mission and to recognize the immediate need for plasma and blood donations,” says Vitalant Chief of Marketing Clifford Numark. “Each individualized action can have an immense impact in providing a collective hope and promise to the American people during this time. We simply can’t do our life-transforming work without you.”

Vitalant is located at 1503 Bertrand Drive in Lafayette. To join the larger conversation about plasma and blood donations visit: Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and use the hashtag #VitalToLife. To learn more about Vitalant’s COVID-19 efforts, visit vitalant.org/COVIDfree.