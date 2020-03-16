1  of  2
Vermilionville to cease operations temporarily

Coronavirus

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Officials with the Bayou Vermilion District have announced that all operations will temporarily cease, in the wake of the rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus.

Bayou Vermilion District consists of Vermilionville, Water Quality, and Bayou Operations.

Director of Communications, Jamie Dupuis says, “These [are] entities that have a significant impact on the region- environmentally and culturally. We do not make this decision lightly- we do it out of concern for our staff and guests.”

