Vermilion Parish begins COVID-19 screening and testing in Erath

ABBEVILLE, La (KLFY) — Vermilion Parish officials confirmed two positive cases of COVID-19 as of noon today.

Earlier this morning, Abbeville General held its first screening and testing site for COVID-19 in Erath.

Dane Hebert, President of the Vermilion Parish Police Jury, said, “We have actually two confirmed cases as of noon today, and no other information regarding these two cases is to be released at this time.”​

​Vermilion Parish had yet to announce any positive COVID-19 cases until today.​

Dr. Tina Stefanski, Regional Medical Director for the Office of Public Health in Acadiana, said, “These positives that we’re getting are actually a reflection of people’s exposure a couple of weeks ago so we know we’re going to continue to see an increase over the next couple of days, especially since testing has increased over the past couple of weeks here in Acadiana.”​

​The screening/testing site for COVID-19 in Vermilion Parish today was from 10 a.m. to noon at the Erath/Delcambre Community Care Clinic.

​Officials say 26 patients were screened and 17 were tested for COVID-19.​

​Staff with Abbeville General said, “We’re not checking to see who’s from what parish. We’re open to whoever wants to come.” ​

​The Louisiana Army National Guard also assisted at the COVID-19 screening/testing site in Erath.​

Major Lawrence Toups, Commander of Second Battalion 156 Infantry headquartered in Abbeville, Louisiana Army National Guard, added, “The National Guard has assisted several other testing sites across the state providing support to local, civil authority in this crisis to help with actually conducting testing, security. I’m glad to help out. That’s what we get paid to do and that’s why we volunteer to do it.”​

The screening/testing site in Erath will be open daily from 10 a.m. to noon. You’re asked to have your ID and insurance available and call (337) 892-6999 before going to the screening site.​