Vaccine mandate for Head Start workers halted

(KLFY) A federal judge in Louisiana issued a ruling blocking the Biden administration mandate requiring head start center workers be vaccinated against COVID-19.

A suit challenging the mandate was led by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

U.S. District Court Judge Terry Doughty granted the states’ request for a preliminary injunction after Landry’s office argued that Head Start employees choosing between getting the vaccine or getting fired is unfair and that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services does not have the power under the constitution to impose a vaccine mandate.

In his ruling, Judge Terry Doughty said, “a crossroad has clearly been reached in this country. if the executive branch is allowed to usurp the power of the legislative branch to make laws, then this country is no longer a democracy, it is a monarchy.”

