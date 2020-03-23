US hospital ship heading to Los Angels to help with COVID-19 outbreak

SAN DIEGO, Ca. (AP)– The US Naval Hospital Ship Mercy has been docked in San Diego, while preparing to head to Los Angeles to help that city deal with the new coronavirus.

When the Mercy arrives it will open 1,000 beds and become the largest hospital in the city, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said. The timing for the vessel’s arrival was not announced.

California is one of the hardest-hit states, with more than 1,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths as of Sunday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.