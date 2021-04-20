United Way, Lyft and 232-HELP joining forces to offer rides to vaccination events

FILE – In this Thursday, April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sits on a table at a pop up vaccinations site the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, in the Staten Island borough of New York. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — United Way of Acadiana dnd 232-HELP/211 have teamed up with Lyft to help local residents with transportation problems to get rides to area vaccination events.

The Ride United Vaccine Access Campaign launched today thanks to a grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation in partnership with United Way Worldwide, and United Ways serving the Acadiana region.

Rides are provided through Lyft ride credits, which you can activate on a Lyft smart phone app. Or, you can call 211 to schedule a ride, Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., subject to Lyft availability. As of today, April 20, the program is underway in Lafayette and the immediate surrounding area. If outside of the Lafayette immediate area, visit lyft.com/vaccine-access and click “Get a ride” to see if there are eligible services in their local communities.

“Now that the COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone 16 and older in Louisiana, we want to help as many people as possible get their shot,” said Michael Tipton, President of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation. “Unfortunately, lack of transportation prevents many people who would otherwise sign up from getting the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s why we’re proud to support the Ride United Vaccine Access Campaign and make free rides available to and from vaccine appointments for those who need them. Vaccination not only improves health and lives, it’s how we can get back to the things and the people we love.”

“United Way of Acadiana is proud to partner on this initiative with 232-HELP/211 and we look forward to helping those with transportation needs gain access to the vaccine,” says Carlee Alm-LaBar, CEO of United Way of Acadiana. “We have been working through the COVID-19 pandemic to help our neighbors in need and supporting the vaccine rollout is a critical part of the recovery.”