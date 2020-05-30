UL Lafayette reporting two cases of COVID-19 on campus

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Officials at UL Lafayette confirmed two cases of COVID-19 from students sharing an on-campus apartment this morning.

A press release from the school stated the two have been placed in quarantine for a 14-day isolation period. One of the students has chosen to quarantine on campus while the other has chosen to move off-campus.

“Once the diagnoses were made, the University’s COVID-19 Student Affairs Response Team activated protocols that outline student care while also protecting the health and safety of the campus community as a whole,” stated the release. “Student Health Services and the Office of the Dean of Students, in cooperation with the Louisiana Department of Health, established these protocols in March as the number of COVID-19 cases grew in the state and region.”

Under the quarantine, the affected student will be contacted twice daily and delivered meals three times a day.

No visitors will be allowed in an on-campus residence where a student was isolated until it is professionally cleaned.

Public health officials have been in touch with other members of the University community who may have had direct contact with the affected students.

Those individuals are being asked to follow guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health, which is to self-quarantine, monitor their own health for 14 days, and seek medical care should they develop symptoms. The University will provide updates as needed, according to the release.