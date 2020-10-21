UL Lafayette expands public COVID-19 dashboard

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette reports it has expanded its public COVID-19 dashboard, which displays the number of students, faculty and staff who have tested positive for the disease.

The expanded dashboard now shows students who have been tested off-campus and have self-reported their positive results to the Dean of Students. It also includes totals derived from employee documentation. It will be updated at 5 p.m. daily with the previous day’s information. When it originally launched in September, the dashboard included only confirmed cases among students tested on campus or who provided documentation to the school.

Provost and Vice-President for Academic Affairs Jaimie Hebert said the new data “reflects the University’s commitment to transparency and accuracy” in reporting positive COVID cases.

“Releasing these numbers daily – and doing so in an accurate and public way – is another step we’ve taken to keep our community informed and safe,” Hebert said. The dashboard displays a weekly case number as well as a running total that reflects cases reported since March 16. It also enables users to scan weekly totals starting in mid-March.

Hebert cautioned that frequent visitors to the dashboard will note an initial jump in cases now that additional student data has been posted.

“We discussed including this data initially but realized the self-reported cases might be duplicated in data we had from Student Health Services, Athletics and Human Resources. It took time to cull through the two data sets, both of which cover a seven-month period, to ensure we’re presenting an accurate picture to the campus and to the general public.”