U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s vaccine mandate for large businesses

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The U.S. Supreme Court is stopping the Biden administration from enforcing a vaccine mandate for large businesses.

This federal mandate required businesses with at least 100 employees to make sure their workers got the COVID-19 vaccine or got tested weekly. The court’s majority says the administration overstepped its authority. It’s an argument Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry made when he spearheaded a lawsuit against the mandate. When Landry filed the lawsuit against the mandate in November of 2021, a federal court put it on pause. Thursday, however, the U.S. Supreme Court stopped the mandate from moving forward.

“Today’s ruling rejects federal government overreach. It is a win for personal liberties and the 80 million Americans affected by this decision. People should get vaccinated, but President Biden should not be able to force them to do it. The supreme court agrees,” U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy said.

Cassidy and Attorney General Landry both voiced their approval of the Supreme Court’s decision.

“Today I think is a great day. I know that for millions of American workers out there, there is a lot of relief. There is also a lot of relief for employers as well, who were facing the arduous task of basically having to implement this type of regulation,” Landry said.

One of those employers is second-generation grocer Brandon Trosclair, who employs over 500 people across Louisiana and Mississippi. “Part of the whole reason that we’re involved in this case and were the first ones to file was me, as an employer, I should not be interjected and put in place as a vaccine policeman, to be put in the position for my employee’s personal medical decisions. That’s none of my business,” Trosclair said. Trosclair says the mandate was a massive illegal overreach of the executive branch.

Landry agrees. He says the federal government should not be able to reach into people’s lives and use their jobs and livelihoods to dictate medical procedures.

“Never before has the federal government been able to reach down and dictate medical procedures on American citizens, irrespective of what’s going on in the country,” Landry said.

While the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the vaccine mandate for large businesses, the court decided they will allow a nationwide vaccine mandate for health care workers.