Two no-cost flu vaccine / COVID-19 testing sites set for Thursday, Oct. 29

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Eunice High School closed at the end of the day, Tuesday and will remain closed until next week after a rise in positive COVID-19 cases have been reported among staff members.

"We always consult with the Department of Health to determine a decision in a situation like this, " St. Landry Parish Superintendent Patrick Jenkins says.

In a letter sent home to parents, Eunice High says they were made aware last week that one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

Since then, that number is up to five cases.

Jenkins says he made his decision to close the school out of an abundance of caution and to reduce the risk of a potential spread.

“There are potential cases possible in the parish, so we need to avoid any type of community spread."

During the closure, staff or students will not be allowed in the school as the building will undergo deep cleaning.