Two no-cost flu vaccine / COVID-19 testing sites set for Thursday, Oct. 29

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles in July. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Office of Public Health and the Louisiana National Guard will be hosting two no-cost flu vaccine and COVID-19 testing sites tomorrow, Oct. 29.

For FLU VACCINE:

  • Bring your private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare card
  • 6 months of age and older can receive the vaccine

For COVID TESTING:

  • Pre-register at www.DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com  You must provide a phone number and email address to obtain results. (onsite registration is available if needed)
  • Anyone 5 years of age and older can be tested
  • It is a self-administered nasal swab test
  • Results will be available online within 3-5 days

Testing sites will be at:

  • ABBEVILLE: Vermilion Parish Health Unit, 2501 Charity St., from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • OPELOUSAS: Civic Center, 1638 Creswell Lane, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

