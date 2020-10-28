Two no-cost flu vaccine / COVID-19 testing sites set for Thursday, Oct. 29

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Office of Public Health and the Louisiana National Guard will be hosting two no-cost flu vaccine and COVID-19 testing sites tomorrow, Oct. 29.
For FLU VACCINE:
- Bring your private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare card
- 6 months of age and older can receive the vaccine
For COVID TESTING:
- Pre-register at www.DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com You must provide a phone number and email address to obtain results. (onsite registration is available if needed)
- Anyone 5 years of age and older can be tested
- It is a self-administered nasal swab test
- Results will be available online within 3-5 days
Testing sites will be at:
- ABBEVILLE: Vermilion Parish Health Unit, 2501 Charity St., from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- OPELOUSAS: Civic Center, 1638 Creswell Lane, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.