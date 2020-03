GUEYDAN, La. (KLFY) — Officials from the Town of Gueydan have told KLFY they plan to declare an emergency at tonight’s town council meeting and will declare a curfew.

The curfew will be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for unaccompanied minors, age 17 and under.

For more information, call (337) 536-9415.