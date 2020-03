HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(WTNH) — Beloved actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a post on Twitter Wednesday, Hanks said he and Wilson were in Australia and “felt a bit tired like we had colds, and some body aches” and chills. So they sought medical attention.

After being tested for the highly-contagious virus, they were confirmed positive cases.

The actor says he and his wife are following medical officials’ protocols of isolation.