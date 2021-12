These are the Louisiana parishes with the highest COVID-19 death rates

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (Stacker) — As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county and parish therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors.

The United States, as of Dec. 8, had reached 791,705 COVID-19-related deaths and 49.4 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the highest COVID-19 death rates in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Parishes are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Dec. 7, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your parish ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

50. Jefferson Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (1,180 total deaths) 14.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #1,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.7 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,320 (70,582 total cases) 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (262 new cases, +134% change from previous week)

49. St. Tammany Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (736 total deaths) 11.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #1,477 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,083 (44,488 total cases) 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (246 new cases, +92% change from previous week)

48. West Baton Rouge Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (78 total deaths) 7.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #1,358 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,837 (4,456 total cases) 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (16 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

47. St. Martin Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (162 total deaths) 5.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #1,289 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,948 (8,521 total cases) 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 51 (27 new cases, +80% change from previous week)

46. LaSalle Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (46 total deaths) 3.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #1,253 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,728 (2,789 total cases) 12.5% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (7 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

45. Calcasieu Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (628 total deaths) 3.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #1,242 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,227 (35,045 total cases) 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 51 (103 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

44. Terrebonne Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (356 total deaths) 0.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #1,145 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,963 (19,842 total cases) 7.9% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 110 (122 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

43. Bossier Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (409 total deaths) 0.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #1,144 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,478 (22,204 total cases) 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 85 (108 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

42. Vermilion Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (193 total deaths) 1.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #1,129 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,484 (10,405 total cases) 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 54 (32 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

41. Iberia Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (228 total deaths) 2.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #1,106 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,133 (12,662 total cases) 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (42 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

40. Lafourche Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (321 total deaths) 3.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #1,089 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,698 (18,252 total cases) 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (64 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

39. St. James Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (70 total deaths) 4.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #1,063 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,842 (3,553 total cases) 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 28 (6 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

38. Beauregard Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (125 total deaths) 4.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #1,058 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,492 (6,184 total cases) 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 37 (14 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

37. Vernon Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (165 total deaths) 9.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #947 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,736 (6,515 total cases) 17.5% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (36 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

36. Grant Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (79 total deaths) 10.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #910 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,495 (3,917 total cases) 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (20 new cases, +82% change from previous week)

35. Natchitoches Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (137 total deaths) 12.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #866 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,697 (6,753 total cases) 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 110 (42 new cases, +740% change from previous week)

34. Rapides Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (478 total deaths) 15.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #792 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.3 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,667 (21,608 total cases) 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (84 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

33. Tangipahoa Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (526 total deaths) 22.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #651 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,144 (23,103 total cases) 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (84 new cases, +105% change from previous week)

32. Pointe Coupee Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (85 total deaths) 22.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #646 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,403 (3,999 total cases) 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 51 (11 new cases, +175% change from previous week)

31. Caldwell Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (39 total deaths) 23.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #633 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,362 (2,317 total cases) 40.4% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 171 (17 new cases, +70% change from previous week)

30. Ouachita Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (603 total deaths) 23.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #626 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.3 (5 new deaths, +67% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,099 (32,341 total cases) 26.8% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 125 (192 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

29. Iberville Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (128 total deaths) 23.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #624 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,145 (5,899 total cases) 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (18 new cases, +157% change from previous week)

28. Webster Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (151 total deaths) 23.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #622 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,752 (6,806 total cases) 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (38 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

27. Richland Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (80 total deaths) 24.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #594 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,911 (4,409 total cases) 31.7% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 129 (26 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

26. Sabine Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (96 total deaths) 26.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #568 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,147 (4,573 total cases) 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (14 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

25. St. John the Baptist Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (173 total deaths) 26.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #552 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,964 (6,410 total cases) 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (37 new cases, +311% change from previous week)

24. Acadia Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (251 total deaths) 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #547 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,241 (10,697 total cases) 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (47 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

23. Jackson Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 407 (64 total deaths) 27.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #540 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,924 (2,822 total cases) 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 44 (7 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

22. Caddo Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (981 total deaths) 27.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #529 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.2 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,769 (40,281 total cases) 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (213 new cases, +97% change from previous week)

21. De Soto Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 411 (113 total deaths) 28.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #518 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,613 (4,837 total cases) 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 44 (12 new cases, +140% change from previous week)

20. Jefferson Davis Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (130 total deaths) 29.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #504 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,350 (4,815 total cases) 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (14 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

19. Concordia Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (80 total deaths) 30.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #499 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,041 (3,282 total cases) 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 156 (30 new cases, +900% change from previous week)

18. Winn Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (58 total deaths) 30.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana — #492 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,131 (2,660 total cases) 15.0% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (5 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

17. Claiborne Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 421 (66 total deaths) 32.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #465 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,006 (2,038 total cases) 21.8% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 38 (6 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

16. Evangeline Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (142 total deaths) 33.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #449 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,766 (5,933 total cases) 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 69 (23 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

15. St. Landry Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (350 total deaths) 33.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #444 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,573 (14,432 total cases) 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (43 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

14. Avoyelles Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (182 total deaths) 42.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #354 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,431 (7,399 total cases) 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 37 (15 new cases, +114% change from previous week)

13. Allen Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 457 (117 total deaths) 43.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #340 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,738 (4,802 total cases) 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (17 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

12. St. Mary Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 460 (227 total deaths) 44.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #328 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,464 (8,618 total cases) 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (22 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

11. East Carroll Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 466 (32 total deaths) 46.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #310 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,311 (1,668 total cases) 46.1% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 189 (13 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

10. Morehouse Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 466 (116 total deaths) 46.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #307 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,409 (4,579 total cases) 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 117 (29 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

9. Washington Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 474 (219 total deaths) 48.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #283 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,914 (8,275 total cases) 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 160 (74 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

8. West Carroll Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 480 (52 total deaths) 50.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #268 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,871 (2,152 total cases) 19.4% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 351 (38 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

7. Madison Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (53 total deaths) 51.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #257 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,884 (2,287 total cases) 25.5% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (20 new cases, +900% change from previous week)

6. Union Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 493 (109 total deaths) 54.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #238 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.0 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,047 (4,211 total cases) 14.5% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (55 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

5. Catahoula Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 506 (48 total deaths) 58.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #206 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,107 (1,814 total cases) 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 253 (24 new cases, +500% change from previous week)

4. Red River Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 580 (49 total deaths) 81.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #99 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,809 (1,419 total cases) 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (1 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

3. Franklin Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 699 (140 total deaths) 119.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #35 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,997 (4,803 total cases) 44.2% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (27 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

2. Bienville Parish

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 748 (99 total deaths) 134.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana #21 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,039 (2,521 total cases) 14.4% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 38 (5 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

1. East Feliciana Parish