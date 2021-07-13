The race to vaccinate against COVID-19; health officials say it’s the only way out of the pandemic

Dr. Rebecca Curran practices family medicine with Our Lady of Lourdes.

She also has a PhD in Epidemiology and has studied infectious disease outbreaks.

She understands the fatigue around the pandemic and talk of vaccines but says the only way to help end the conversation is rolling up sleeves and get vaccinated.

Health officials say COVID-19 vaccines are effective and are critical to bringing the pandemic under control.

Pfizer, Moderna, and the single dose Johnson and Johnson are FDA approved for emergency use against COVID-19 and its variants.

Here’s how it works:

mRNA vaccines teach our cells how to make a protein or a piece of a protein that triggers an immune response inside our bodies.

That immune response, which produces antibodies, is what protects us from getting infected if the virus does enter our bodies.

Dr. Curran explains mRNA vaccines do not use the live virus that causes COVID-19, meaning it does not give anyone COVID-19.

They do not affect or change our DNA in any way.

She says mRNA never enters the nucleus of the cell, which is where our DNA is kept.

While the vaccines are working well, Dr. Curran says no vaccine is 100% effective.

She says there are vaccine breakthrough cases but the data suggests that vaccination may make symptoms less severe.