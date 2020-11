Super 1 pharmacy to offer free COVID-19 vaccines when available

TYLER, Texas (KLFY) In partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Brookshire Grocery Co. which operates as Super 1 Foods, says it is actively preparing for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccination once it’s approved and available for distribution.

Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods pharmacies will administer the vaccines to the public to support the goal of keeping our communities safe by offering this vaccine at no cost to the patient, a press release states.

“Our company is committed to supporting our communities and providing for our customers’ daily and essential needs,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We are proud to participate in the plan to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines to best serve our communities. Our pharmacy team is actively enrolling with each state in order to be ready to safely administer vaccines when available. We care about our neighbors and are committed to doing what we can to lessen the impact of COVID-19.

Once the COVID-19 vaccine is available, BGC pharmacy staff will partake in the necessary training to ensure the safe administration of the vaccine, as well as educating our patients about the process. BGC pharmacists are trained to be vaccine administrators. BGC will share available information and updates regarding timing and distribution once the process moves forward.

BGC’s top priority is the safety and health of our employee-partners, customers and communities. The company has continued to take proactive and preventive measures, including sanitation practices beyond our normally stringent standards. Retail employee-partners have increased the frequency in which they sanitize surfaces such as shopping carts and baskets, keypads, counter tops, etc.”

Based in Tyler, Texas, BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business that employs more than 15,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.

