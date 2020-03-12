UPDATE: Sun Belt Conference cancels championships

UPDATE: New Orleans, La. (KLFY) After further discussion with the Presidents and Chancellors and Directors of Athletics and mounting concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Sun Belt Conference has decided to cancel the remaining games of the 2020 Sun Belt Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships scheduled for March 14-15 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Sun Belt became the latest Division I conference to announce it will restrict fan access to its basketball tournament games.

The men’s and women’s semifinals and finals scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, home of the NBA’s Pelicans and site of the women’s Final Four in April, will be played with only essential staff, some media and limited immediate family members of players and coaches allowed in the arena.

In addition, the Conference and the Smoothie King Center will continue to be proactive during tournament games by taking the following measures:

• Conducting frequent cleaning and sanitizing of common areas, team locker rooms, and media areas.

• Providing information from the CDC on ways to stop the spread of the virus will be posted throughout the Arena.

• Announcing reminders through our videoboard and public address announcer to maintain social distance, wash hands regularly, and utilize the hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility.

• Keeping locker rooms closed to credential media covering the games.

• Ensuring emergency medical services will continue to be on site for any medical concerns.