Stuller, Inc. closes due to COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Stuller, Inc., North America’s largest fine jewelry manufacturer, announced today that it would be temporarily suspending operations until April 13, affecting 1,263 employees in compliance with Governor John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order.

Employees will be paid, including benefits, through April 12, according to a press release.

“As one of Acadiana’s preeminent employers, Stuller, Inc. has been blessed in assembling a highly skilled and dedicated group of associates, whom we consider our extended family,” said CEO Matt Stuller. “Our first priorities are always our associates including their loved ones, and our customers. Ultimately, we believe temporarily suspending operations in our Lafayette facility is the right thing to do for our coworkers, our communities, and Louisiana. We are committed to supporting our Stuller associates through this executive order by providing full pay and benefits to help alleviate undue hardship on each of them.”