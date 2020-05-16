Stimulus checks are going out to dead Americans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) — Lawmakers are calling on the US Treasury Department to take action and prevent stimulus checks from going to deceased Americans. For the past few weeks, countless Americans have reported payments addressed to dead relatives.

“It’s outrageous that the irs sent these checks out,” said Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI).

Congressional lawmakers are demanding answers. After dozens of American families say they’ve received $1200 stimulus checks for their dead relatives.

“We’ve heard stories about families getting checks for loved who ones who’ve passed away two-and-a-half years ago,” said Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL).

“That’s unacceptable,” said Peters.

Illinois democrat Cheri Bustos and Michigan democratic Sen. Gary Peters say this never should have happened.

“This should be straight forward to resolve, but it hasn’t for years,” said Peters.

Public records show the federal government issues up to $800 million in benefits to dead Americans every year.

Lawmakers say the simple fix is to require the Social Security Administration to share updated death records with federal agencies.

Legislation may provide a long-term solution, but for now, lawmakers on both sides are calling on the Treasury Department to do everything it can to prevent future mistakes.

Romina Boccia, a budget expert with the Heritage Foundation, says the mistake costs taxpayers millions of dollars.

“I can’t make a prediction but what we do know is roughly two million people die on an annual basis,” said Boccia.

The IRS is instructing families to return the money, but it’s unclear if there is a legal obligation.

“For people who want to do the right thing, they’ll return the money, but I think in many cases the money will be lost,” said Boccia.

For now, the IRS isn’t threatening any penalties, but cashing someone else’s check can be considered fraud.