State suspends four bars’ permits for excessive or repeated COVID-19 violations

BARON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Four bars across Louisiana had their bar permits suspended by the La. Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) for violating the governor’s emergency shutdown orders.

According to a press release, the four businesses are:

Sand Dollar Tiki Bar, 158 Sand Dollar Court, Grand Isle — In response to multiple complaints regarding a large, non-socially distanced crowd at an outdoor pavilion in Grand Isle over the weekend, the Sand Dollar Tiki Bar was found to have been serving drinks to the crowd and allowing them to remain on premises to consume those drinks despite the limitations of its bar permit. The investigation into this case is ongoing.

Frosty Factory, 4688 Common Street, Lake Charles — Multiple inspections conducted at the Frosty Factory by State Fire Marshal deputies and Louisiana Department of Health sanitarians found violations of the governor's order including being open to and serving members of the public inside the bar this past weekend.

Pelican Pub, 6473 La. 44, Gonzales — Multiple inspections conducted at Pelican Pub by State Fire Marshal deputies and ATC agents found violations of the governor's order including being open to and serving members of the public inside the bar this past weekend.

Wo-de's Chill Spot, 3400 Westbank Expressway, Harvey — In response to complaints over the weekend regarding a large, non-socially distanced crowd outside of Wo-de's Chill Spot, the bar was found to have been open to and serving members of the public inside.

Hearings are scheduled for Aug. 5 and 6. Consequences could result in a suspension period of up to 30 days.